SAN DIEGO (AP) — Facts and figures for the 121st U.S. Open golf championship:

Dates: June 17-20.

Site: Torrey Pines GC (South).

Length: 7,652 yards.

Par: 71.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players.

Purse: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last year: Bryson DeChambeau took the unconventional route to a U.S. Open title and his first major. By pounding away with driver on narrow fairways and hitting short irons from the thick round, he closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau finished at 6-under 274, the lowest score ever for a U.S. Open at Winged Foot. DeChambeau shot par or better all four rounds.

Last U.S. Open at Torrey Pines: Tiger Woods won his third U.S. Open title in 2008 in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate. Woods had season-ending knee surgery eight days later.

Last tournament at Torrey Pines: Patrick Reed won the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Mickelson’s Quest: One month after 50-year-old Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion, he gets his seventh crack at completing the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. He has been runner-up a record six times.

California Dreaming: This will be the 14th U.S. Open in California, trailing only New York (20) and Pennsylvania (17).

Oh, brothers: The field features two sets of brothers: Alvaro and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, and Edoardo and Francesco Molinari of Italy. This is the first time since 1990 that two sets of brothers played in the U.S. Open.

Key statistic: When Tiger Woods won at Torrey Pines on the PGA Tour (one round on the North course) and the U.S. Open in 2008, his 72-hole score was 14 shots higher in the U.S. Open.

Noteworthy: Only 14 players are in the field who played the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Quoteworthy: “I don’t think the USGA has to do a hell of a lot to make it very difficult. It’s already a tough golf course.” — Louis Oosthuizen.

Streaming: (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Peacock).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel), 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC); Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC), 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC).

