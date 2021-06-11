How well do you know U.S. Open history? Try this quiz based on the 13 times the U.S. Open was played in California:

1. Tiger Woods won the most lopsided major championship in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. What was his margin of victory?

a.) 12 shots

b.) 15 shots

c.) 10 shots

2. Who won the first U.S. Open held in California?

a.) Johnny Goodman

b.) Jack Fleck

c.) Ben Hogan

3. Who was the first player to win a PGA Tour event and the U.S. Open on the same course in the same year?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Denny Shute

4. Which player was so frustrated at a putt rolling back to him on the 18th green at Olympic Club that he stopped it from moving with his putter?

a.) Kirk Triplett

b.) Payne Stewart

c.) Phil Mickelson

5. Jack Nicklaus hit the pin on the 17th hole at Pebble Beach in the final round of the 1972 U.S. Open using what club?

a.) Mashie

b.) 1-iron

c.) 7-wood

6. Who had a three-shot lead at the U.S. Open and shot 82 in the final round?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Gil Morgan

c.) Dustin Johnson

7. Which player made his pro debut with a 68 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach?

a.) Viktor Hovland

b.) Johnny Miller

c.) Phil Mickelson

8. Who was the first player to reach double digits under par at any point in a U.S. Open?

a.) Rory McIlroy

b.) Gil Morgan

c.) Hale Irwin

9. Ernie Els and which other player was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2000 U.S. Open?

a.) Mark Calcavecchia

b.) Jim Furyk

c.) Miguel Angel Jimenez

10. Who lost a seven-shot lead on the back nine of a U.S. Open and then lost in a playoff?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Dustin Johnson

11. Which California course has hosted the U.S. Open the most times?

a.) Pebble Beach

b.) Cypress Point

c.) Olympic Club

12. What club did Gary Woodland use on his first putt across the 17th green in the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach?

a.) putter

b.) E-club

c.) lob wedge

13. Name the only non-American to win a U.S. Open in California.

a.) Graeme McDowell

b.) Gary Player

c.) Steve Elkington

14. Which U.S. Open course is known as the “Graveyard of Champions”?

a.) Olympic Club

b.) Riviera

c.) Torrey Pines

15. After Tiger Woods hit driver into the ocean, his caddie wanted him to hit 2-iron on the par-5 18th hole at Pebble Beach in the 2000 U.S. Open. Why?

a.) To avoid the bunker down the right side.

b.) To keep it a fair fight.

c.) He only had one golf ball left in the bag.

16. Jack Nicklaus greeted which player in the television tower after his final round at Pebble Beach by saying, “Congratulations on your first U.S. Open victory.”

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Colin Montgomerie

c.) Jim Furyk

17. Who missed a putt on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines to finish one shot out of the playoff between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate?

a.) Robert Karlsson

b.) Lee Westwood

c.) Geoff Ogilvy

18. Four players have won and finished second in U.S. Opens in California — Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and who else?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Lee Janzen

c.) Graeme McDowell

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. a

4. a

5. b

6. c

7. c

8. b

9. c

10. a

11. a

12. c

13. a

14. a

15. c

16. b

17. b

18. c

___

