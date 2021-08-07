BREMEN, Germany (AP) — United States forward Josh Sargent was kept out of Werder Bremen’s squad on Saturday ahead of an expected transfer, reportedly to English Premier League club Norwich.

Bremen, relegated from the Bundesliga last season, played Osnabrück in the German Cup.

The 21-year-old American scored seven goals in 35 games for Bremen last season, and he netted twice last Saturday in a 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in a division two game.

He joined the German club in 2018, the same year he made his international debut.

Sargent did not train with Bremen on Friday and was kept out of Saturday’s lineup due to transfer negotiations, Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said Friday.

“We are about to come to a transfer agreement for him with a foreign club,” Baumann said. “Because of this, Josh told us that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play on Saturday. As a result, we let him go home from training.”

British media has widely reported that newly promoted Norwich is his destination. Norwich hosts Liverpool next Saturday in the season opener.

