MIAMI (AP) — American defender John Brooks will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a knee ligament injury, joining DeAndre Yedlin on the sidelines.

Brooks, a central defender, did not play in Wolfsburg’s last two games of the Bundesliga season. Yedlin, a right back, had left groin surgery last week.

CONCACAF announced preliminary 40-man rosters Monday. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter must select 23 players by early June.

The Americans open training camp next week in Annapolis, Maryland, but some Gold Cup players will not report until the following week.

Among the omissions on the preliminary roster are goalkeeper Bill Hamid, and forwards Bobby Wood and Andrew Wooten.

Winger Tyler Boyd is on the preliminary roster after FIFA approved his switch from New Zealand to the U.S. Others on the 40-man list include 20-year Fulham defender Marlon Fossey, 22-year Celtic defender Andrew Gutman who is on loan to Charlotte, Derby midfielder Duane Holmes and Duisburg forward Joe Gyau.

The U.S. has exhibitions against Jamaica on June 5 at Washington and Venezuela on June 9 at Cincinnati.

The Americans open their Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota. It will be their first competitive match in 20 months since an October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago caused them to miss the 2018 World Cup. They play Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The Gold Cup is the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The preliminary roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles), Zach Steffen (Columbus).

Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Greg Garza (Cincinnati), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles).

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto), Duane Holmes (Derby, England), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Djordje Mihailovic, Chicago), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Ankaragucu, Turkey), Joe Gyau (Duisburg, Germany), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

