TORONTO (AP) — Gio Urshela hit two home runs for the second straight game and the New York Yankees outslugged rookie Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a season-best nine games.

Playing in Toronto for the first time, Bichette became the first player in major league history to double in nine consecutive games. He also homered, giving him an unprecedented 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 career games. Bichette is the first rookie to have an extra-base hit in nine straight games since Ted Williams in 1939, according to STATS.

The Yankees have hit a record 19 homers over their last four games, including at least five in each win during a three-game sweep at Baltimore this week. Mike Tauchman also homered Thursday to give New York three connections.

The Yankees have homered in 12 consecutive games, hitting two or more in a season-high seven straight. New York is an AL-best 51-7 when hitting two or more homers this season.

Domingo Germán (15-2) pitched five innings to win his sixth consecutive decision for New York. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits, improving to 9-0 against AL East opponents. He is unbeaten since June 7 at Cleveland.

New York improved to 76-39 and leads the AL East by 10 1/2 games for the first time since September 2009.

Urshela hit two-run homers in the first and third innings. Tauchman also had a two-run shot during the six-run third.

Both of Urshela’s homers came off left-hander Thomas Pannone (2-5), who matched a career worst by giving up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Tauchman connected off right-hander Zach Godley, who was making his Toronto debut after being claimed on waivers from Arizona on Wednesday.

Chad Green worked the sixth and Luis Cessa pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire had a career-high four hits, including a solo homer off Cessa in the eighth. Derek Fisher also homered, his second in four starts since being acquired from Houston last month.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF Gleyber Torres (core injury) remains day to day, manager Aaron Boone said. … C Gary Sanchez (strained left groin) went 0 for 2 with a walk in seven innings behind the plate at Triple-A Scranton and could return as soon as Saturday, Boone said. … RHP David Hale (lumbar spine strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen before the game. … RHP Luis Severino (right rotator cuff) is scheduled to throw off the mound Friday. … 1B Luke Voit (sports hernia) has resumed running, Boone said.

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left in the ninth after appearing to injure his left quadriceps muscle while running out an infield hit. Brandon Drury came on to pinch run.

ROSTER REPORT

To make room for Godley, the Blue Jays optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Triple-A Buffalo.

CORN BALL

The Chicago White Sox will host the Yankees next summer at the corn field in eastern Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. The game is set for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, about 200 miles west of Chicago. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ (9-6, 5.24) is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (1-2, 2.49) has allowed just one earned run in his past nine innings.

