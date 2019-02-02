PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Bryan Urrutia scored a season-high 22 points including a jumper in the final seconds that put his team over the top as Maryland-Eastern Shore edged South Carolina State 63-61 on Saturday.
The teams were tied 61-all when Urrutia sank his jumper with seven seconds to go to put the Hawks (4-20, 2-7 Mid-Eastern Conference) on top. SC State’s Ian Kinard missed a 3-pointer at the other end as time expired.
Urrutia was 8 of 15 from the field and was the only Hawks player to score in double figures. Canaan Bartley and Tyler Jones added nine points apiece and Gabriel Gyamfi led the team with nine rebounds in addition to his six points.
After a 28-28 tie at the break, the Hawks surged 8-0 to start the second half for a 36-28 edge. Urrutia converted a 3-point play to stretch it to 52-42 with 8:16 to go but SC State kept pace, closing to tie it 61-all with 35 seconds remaining.
Damani Applewhite had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-19, 2-5), who have lost four straight. David Bottenberg also had 11 points.