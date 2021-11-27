BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Urban made all five of his field goal attempts and his 25-yarder with two seconds left sent Grambling to a 29-26 win over Southern on Saturday in the 48th annual Bayou Classic.

Grambling (4-7, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) entered having lost three straight in the series between the two Louisiana rivals. With the win, the Tigers knotted the all-time series at 24.

Urban kicked field goals of 39 yards, 36, a pair from 27 and the game winner. Southern used all its timeouts at the end trying to ice Urban whose missed only two field goals all season.

Grambling quarterback Elijah Walker had 168 yards rushing on 19 carries with a touchdown and threw for 153 yards in nine completions and a score.

Southern (4-7, 3-5) quarterback Ladarius Skelton’s short run with 3:55 left tied it at 26 before Jaguars kicker Luke Jackson missed the point after attempt.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25