LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored a layup with a second left to cap a second-half UNLV comeback in its Mountain West Conference opener with Colorado State, 78-76 on Wednesday night.
The Runnin’ Rebels trailed by 10, 61-51 with 12:58 left in their first home game since December 1.
Kris Clyburn started the comeback, sandwiching a 3 and a layup around Joel Ntambwe’s jumper and Amauri Hardy scored at the basket with 9:37 remaining to make it 63-60. Noah Robotham’s 3 with 1:30 left tied the game at 76-76. The Rams missed two layups and Paige misfired on a 3-point attempt with :33 left. Hardy missed a jumper with :02 left and Diong grabbed the carom and put it back for the game winner.
Clyburn and Ntambwe each scored 17 points and Clyburn and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua each grabbed 12 rebounds for UNLV (7-6).
Most Read Sports Stories
- Rose Bowl instant analysis: Three impressions from UW Huskies' loss vs. Ohio State
- Rose Bowl GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from UW Huskies' loss to Ohio State WATCH
- Washington's Rose Bowl loss continues frustrating narrative: Huskies still looking for signature win under Chris Petersen | Matt Calkins
- Washington wilts against Ohio State in Rose Bowl, leaving Huskies with bigger questions
- 'I tried giving it everything': Washington All-American safety Taylor Rapp sits out Rose Bowl with hip injury
Nico Carvacho scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Colorado State, which opened conference on the road for the fourth consecutive season. Paige finished with 20 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.