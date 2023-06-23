The unlimited hydroplane season started Friday with a testing session at the Southern Cup in Guntersville, Ala.
Corey Peabody drove the Beacon Plumbing to a 168.199 mph for the top speed. His teammate, J.Michael Kelly in the Beacon Electric was next at 166.066 mph, and Dustin Echols posted a 165.782 in Bucket List Racing.
Six boats topped 160 mph on the speedy course. Qualifying is Saturday morning and the first heats are scheduled for the afternoon.
College baseball
• Nathan Choate was officially named baseball coach at Washington State. He led Loyola Marymount to the West Coast Conference title.
high schools
• Shelby Runje was named Gatorade state girls soccer player of the year, the third player from Issaquah to earn the award. She will play at Gonzaga.
Minors
• Pat Valaika hit a two-run homer in a six-run seventh inning as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-5.
• Ben Ramirez was 3 for 5 with two RBI, and Blake Rambusch was 3 for 4 with two RBI as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 10-5.
Men’s basketball
• Washington State guard Justin Powell signed an agreement with the Miami Heat to play in July’s NBA Summer League
