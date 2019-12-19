NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.

Seton Hall played without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).

The Pirates seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then Seton Hall missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

No. 4 DUKE 86, WOFFORD 57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help Duke beat Wofford.

Advertising

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the team believes it is a “minor” issue.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5), who were coming off a win over North Carolina. They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25