GREENSBOBO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 14 points, Eric Hamilton scored all 10 of his in the second half and UNC Greensboro beat Radford 65-58 on Tuesday night for the Spartans’ fourth consecutive victory.

Francis Alonso scored all 11 of his points in the first half when UNCG (12-2) took a nine-point lead at the break after shooting 52 percent and making 6 of 12 3-point shots. But the Spartans’ 3-point shooting dropped off to 1 of 10 after intermission and Radford was able to go up by four points with 10 minutes remaining after Devonnte Holland scored on three straight possessions. A 9-1 run with four points from Hamilton restored a seven-point edge for UNCG with 1:15 left and four free throws from Demetrius Troy in the final half-minute sealed the win.

UNCG has won a program-record 16 home games in a row while the Highlanders (6-5) lost their fourth straight.

Travis Fields Jr. scored 13 points and Ed Polite Jr. added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Radford.