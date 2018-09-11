CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s game against No. 18 UCF won’t take place Saturday while Wake Forest’s Thursday night matchup with Boston College will start two hours earlier due to Hurricane Florence.
The Tar Heels were set to play their first home game in Chapel Hill after two road losses. But UNC announced Tuesday afternoon that the game wouldn’t be played as scheduled, though the schools will continue discussions on whether to play the game later this season.
In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called it “the sensible decision at this time” with Florence’s projected path carrying the storm through the state.
The Atlantic Coast Conference also announced that Wake Forest’s game against BC in Winston-Salem will now start at 5:30 p.m. to get done earlier with Florence approaching the Carolinas’ coastline Thursday and Friday.
