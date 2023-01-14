GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-80 overtime win over Furman on Saturday night.

Langley also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (11-8, 5-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones was 3-of-11 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Langley made two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to make it 77-all and force overtime and his 3-pointer with 3:47 to play gave UNCG the lead for good at 80-78.

Jalen Slawson led the way for the Paladins (13-6, 4-2) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Mike Bothwell added 22 points and six rebounds for Furman. Marcus Foster also had 15 points.

NEXT UP

UNC Greensboro next plays Thursday against Citadel at home, and Furman will visit Chattanooga on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.