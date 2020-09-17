CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate defensive back Myles Wolfolk has been ruled academically ineligible for the 12th-ranked Tar Heels.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Thursday that Wolfolk “fell behind” in his graduate work during the past semester. He had graduated in December with degrees in sociology and communications.

“As a result, he is unable to participate moving forward,” Sharpe said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Wolfolk is part of a deep secondary after starting 11 games the past three seasons, including the first four games at strong safety before battling injury for the rest of the season.

The Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) were scheduled to play Charlotte on Saturday, but the 49ers canceled the game earlier Thursday after contact tracing and quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic depleted the offensive line position.

___

