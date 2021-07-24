Simone Biles couldn’t wait for the Tokyo Olympics. Not for them to start. For them to end.

The weight she carried as the face of the sport had become a burden. And the wear and tear on her body had become what she called “unreal.” In a telephone interview about a week before leaving for the Tokyo Games, she was asked to name the happiest moment of her career.

“Honestly, probably my time off,” she said.

Coming from the most decorated gymnast in history, it was a striking comment.

Five years ago, Biles did everything her sport and her country asked her to. She helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team secure its third consecutive team Olympic gold medal and then won three individual gold medals. She emerged from those Games as America’s sweetheart.

Then, only weeks after she returned from Rio, came the revelation that the people responsible for protecting gymnasts and safeguarding the integrity of the sport had failed catastrophically to do either.

USA Gymnastics had looked the other way as Larry Nassar, a longtime national team doctor, molested hundreds of female athletes, including many of Biles’ teammates — and, though it took time for her to realize it, Biles herself.

Biles had dedicated herself to gymnastics, sacrificing a normal life for the grinding pursuit of perfection. After bringing gold medals to USA Gymnastics, she came to believe that her sport didn’t care for her at all.

She has said she feels betrayed, and that makes the initial trauma even worse. Yet she has managed to set aside those feelings and harness the newfound power of an independent Black woman who knows her worth and answers to no one.

In a show of defiance and resilience in a sport that has long demanded obedience, Biles is the only Nassar survivor, at least the only one who has come forward publicly, who will compete in Tokyo.

“I’m going to go out there and represent the USA, represent World Champions Centre, and represent Black and brown girls over the world,” she said in the telephone interview. “At the end of the day, I’m not representing USA Gymnastics.”

Last month, after winning a record seventh national championship, Biles got a tattoo on her collarbone. It is just four words from a Maya Angelou poem about self-confidence and Black pride in the face of oppression. The words can also be read as her athletic credo.

The tattoo says, “and still I rise.”

A Duty to Speak Out

Like so many other gymnasts, Biles once kept her emotions locked up.

But in early 2018, a day before Nassar’s main sentencing hearing, the pressure to hold everything inside became too great. She knew Nassar had touched her inappropriately, but she had minimized the abuse because she knew he had done worse things to her teammates.

Finally, she understood: She too had been molested. Biles, no longer a teenager, wanted the world to know so she could lend power to the survivors’ movement.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, energetic girl,” she wrote on Twitter. “But lately … I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head, the louder it screams.” She tagged the post with #MeToo.

In the weeks and months afterward, she fell into a deep depression. She felt she had let down her fans because America wanted her to be perfect. Therapy helped, she told The New York Times, and she publicly encouraged others to get help if they were struggling.

Biles soon realized that her words were powerful.

Three days after she tweeted that national team gymnasts shouldn’t have to return to the Texas training center where Nassar molested so many girls, USA Gymnastics severed ties with it. Four days after Biles criticized Mary Bono, then the chief executive of USA Gymnastics, for seeming to disapprove of Nike supporting Colin Kaepernick’s choice to kneel during the national anthem, Bono stepped down.

With her increasing fame, though, came a growing sense of duty that extended beyond gymnastics.

She told people to vote, denounced violence against Asian Americans, remarked that electricity and clean water should be more accessible and said that everyone should be more accepting and “not give a damn about race, gender, sexual orientation.” During the protests after George Floyd’s killing last year, she supported Black Lives Matter, keenly aware that people were looking to hear what she had to say about it.

But when addressing these issues and others on social media, she does so with trepidation.

“I feel like I realized that power after I came out, after the #MeToo movement, and that was kind of scary,” she said of her Nassar-related announcement. “But it’s like, wow, my presence is very big in gymnastics but also online, just in the world in general. So I have to be a bit careful about what I say.”

It’s a problem she never dreamed of while living in foster care in Columbus, Ohio, as her mother was struggling with addiction.

Because She Can

Biles remembers life before foster care: eating cereal with water because the family couldn’t afford milk and watching with disdain as the cat was fed when she and her siblings were not.

She ended up in a privileged white community in suburban Houston after her maternal grandfather, Ron, and his second wife, Nellie, adopted her and her sister Adria when Simone was 6.

The same year she was adopted, Simone Biles visited a gym during a field trip. A coach recognized her gift: Biles possessed a keen awareness of where she was in the air, so she would always land on her feet.

Later, that catlike quality of her 4-foot-8 body would help her land intricate and risky tricks that push the boundaries of her sport, including four skills now named after her because she was the first woman to perform them in an international competition.

At the Olympics, Biles hopes to add one more move: the Yurchenko double pike on the vault. She sprints down the runway, pushes off the table with her hands while upside down, and lands, 2 1/2 flips later, on her feet. If she fails to rotate fast enough, she could break her neck or ankles. Biles still can’t believe she safely landed one at the U.S. Classic in May.

The risk did not show in her score, and Biles was not surprised. She and her supporters have long complained that her difficulty scores, which indicate how hard a routine is, are set too low, resulting in overall scores that don’t reflect the magnificence of what she has done.

She was asked in May, why do the impossibly hard skills if you don’t get rewarded for it?

She said, “Because I can.”

USA Gymnastics knows it has a good thing in Biles. And it desperately needs her after losing major sponsors because of the abuse scandal.

Bill Mallon, an Olympic historian, put it this way: USA Gymnastics has to tolerate whatever Biles does because its best hope of bouncing back from the Nassar scandal is … Biles. “She’s the saving grace for USA Gymnastics, whether they have admitted it or not,” he said.

Without Biles, the sport also wouldn’t be as diverse as it is or as it will be, either. One look at the gymnasts inside her Texas gym shows that. Black and brown gymnasts from across the country, including Olympian Jordan Chiles, have come to train with her at World Champions Centre, a gym owned by Biles’ mother.

Biles hasn’t said whether these Olympics will be her last. She has hinted about coming back for the 2024 Paris Games. But she is ready to retire; you can hear it in her voice. “I’m old,” she says. “I’m tired. Stressed out. Everything hurts.” Mentally, the past five years have been what she called “a long journey.”

Biles has no idea what she’ll do after gymnastics. Work in her gym? Coach in college? She is excited about her next chapter, but it scares her. Before that, though, she has to perform at the Olympics.

“It’s like, OK, get here and be done,” Biles said of her career. “You want it to come, but you also don’t want it to end. At the end of the day, I’m such a huge athlete, but who am I? If you take off that mask, you know, who will I be? I’m still trying to find that out.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.