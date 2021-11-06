HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Weston Stephens rushed for 90 yards and was one of five Sam Houston ball carriers to score touchdowns as the top-ranked Bearkats defeated Dixie State 59-10 in a nonconference contest on Saturday for their 19th-consecutive win.

Sam Houston (8-0) led 28-0 well before the first quarter ended as Eric Schmid hit Isaac Schley with a 5-yard touchdown pass on the game-opening drive. Jahari Kay scooped up a Dixie State fumble for a 3-yard TD moments later and then the Bearkats blocked a Dixie State field goal attempt with Jaylen Thomas going 63 yards with the recovery for a 21-0 lead.

Ramon Jefferson broke tackles on his 23-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening period.

Schmid was 10-of-19 passing for 124 yards.

Dixie State (0-9) was led by Kobe Tracy’s 28-of-48 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown. Tracy was intercepted twice. Drew Kannely-Robles gained 42 of the Trailblazers 58 yards rushing.

