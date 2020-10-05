NEW YORK (AP) — Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination, will umpire the NL Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

The Cuba-born Hernández sued in July 2017, claiming he hadn’t been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and hadn’t been promoted to lead a crew. The case is undergoing pretrial motions in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

He was made an interim crew chief this season after a dozen umps decided to sit out amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a Boston-New York Yankees AL Division Series game in 2018, Hernández had three calls at first base reversed after replay reviews.

Mark Carlson, Jerry Meals, Bill Miller and Mark Wegner will be crew chiefs for the Division Series, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

David Rackley will work the plate for Monday’s Tampa Bay-Yankees AL Division Series opener in San Diego, joined by CB Bucknor (first), Carlson (second), Todd Tichenor (third), Marvin Hudson (left) and Mike Estabrook (right).

Tripp Gibson will work the plate for Monday’s Oakland-Houston AL Division Series opener in Los Angeles, joined by Ed Hickox (first), Meals (second), Laz Diaz (third), Ron Kulpa (left) and Adrian Johnson (right).

Lance Barrett will work the plate for Tuesday’s Dodgers-Padres opener in Arlington, Texas, joined by Hernández (first), Miller (second), Doug Eddings (third), Alfonso Marquez (left) and Quinn Wolcott (right).

Andy Fletcher will work the plate for Tuesday’s Atlanta-Miami NL Division Series opener in Houston, joined by Dan Bellino (first), Wegner (second), Bil Welke (third), Chris Guccione (left) and Stu Scheurwater (right).

Division Series umpires are eligible for selection for the World Series.

Adam Hamari, Brian Knight, D.J. Reyburn and Carlos Torres will be the replay umpires at the commissioner’s office in New York.

