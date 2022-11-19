LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 18 points in UMass-Lowell’s 105-53 victory over Emerson on Saturday night.

Brooks also had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the River Hawks (4-1). Yuri Covington scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Quinton Mincey went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (0-1) were led in scoring by Trevor Arico, who finished with 10 points. Emerson also got nine points and two blocks from Jarred Houston. Nate Martin also had eight points.

UMass-Lowell visits Brown in its next matchup on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.