NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mikey Watkins had 15 points in UMass-Lowell’s 67-64 win against NJIT on Saturday.

Watkins shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the River Hawks (13-2). Ayinde Hikim scored 12 points and added four steals. Max Brooks shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Miles Coleman led the Highlanders (3-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, four assists and four steals. Mekhi Gray added 10 points and two steals for NJIT. Paul McMillian IV also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Maine next, UMass-Lowell at home on Thursday and NJIT on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.