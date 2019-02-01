CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Ottey and Tarkus Ferguson scored 17 points each and Illinois-Chicago beat Wright State 67-53 on Friday night.
The Flames (11-12, 5-5 Horizon League) took a 54-44 lead after a 10-4 run capped by Ottey’s layup with 5:54 left. Cole Gentry made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to six for the Raiders (12-11, 6-4). Ottey answered with a dunk and Ferguson followed with a layup to push the lead back to 10.
Wright State’s Bill Wampler made a pair of free throws but the Raiders missed their final four shots from the field and UIC closed the game on a 6-0 run.
Wampler and Loudon Love scored 13 points apiece and Gentry added 10 for Wright State.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Coveted four-star 2019 safety recruit Asa Turner commits to Washington (again)
- 2019 Pac-12 football schedules: Who has the hardest road?
- Reign FC announces immediate move to Tacoma, dropping Seattle from name
- The Huskies just keep winning, and there's no reason for it to stop any time soon | Matt Calkins
- 'It was heaven': 50 years ago, Ingraham, with future governor Jay Inslee, dominated Washington hoops VIEW
The Raiders opened the game with a 14-4 run and briefly led in the second half at 32-30. They finished the game shooting 28 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3-point range.