ROME (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he is working with European Club Association leader Andrea Agnelli to protect the Champions League from any breakaway threats.
Ceferin says “while we lead these two organizations there will be no Super League. It is a fact.”
Speaking to European soccer officials on Wednesday ahead of his unopposed re-election, Ceferin recalls a group of elite clubs were considering a split in 2016 before he was voted UEFA president.
Ceferin says if clubs had split from the Champions League “they would have lost their status as great clubs in the hearts of the people. The only thing great about you would be your past.”
The Slovenian official tells the clubs “trust me, you will not regret” taking a stand against cynicism and greed.
