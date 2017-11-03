GENEVA (AP) — More worldwide soccer tournaments involving even more national teams could be coming to every odd-numbered year.

Officials briefed on the UEFA-led Global Nations League project tell The Associated Press it can replace many often-meaningless friendly matches. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because talks are confidential.

The plan would invite all 223 members of soccer’s six continental confederations and take place every two years. The format expands on UEFA’s Nations League, which kicks off next September in Europe.

Teams would be graded in seven divisions according to their FIFA ranking. Each confederation would run its own qualifying groups with promotion and relegation every two years.

Group winners would advance to eight-team intercontinental tournaments played in June.

The Global Nations League would start in 2021 if approved.