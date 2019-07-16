MOSCOW (AP) — He’s coached Russian club FC Krasnodar to Champions League qualifying for the first time. UEFA’s reaction? Go away and study.

European soccer’s governing body said Tuesday it fined Krasnodar 50,000 euros ($56,100) because de-facto head coach Murad Musayev has spent the last year working without the right license.

UEFA says it ordered Musayev not to perform “any function of a head coach, as well as of any coaching staff, at UEFA competition matches,” and banned him from the dugout. He’ll have to wait a year before taking the UEFA Pro license course.

Krasnodar’s fine was imposed “for the violation of the general principles of conduct” in the case, UEFA said.

Musayev took over as Krasnodar’s head coach in April 2018, but his lack of a UEFA Pro license meant he’s been listed as a “senior coach” with other staff named as head coach, at least on paper. However, Musayev is widely seen as the one in charge during games.

Krasnodar was third in the Russian league last season and starts its Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round next week against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Last season, Musayev’s team reached the last 16 of the Europa League, knocking out Bayer Leverkusen on the way, before losing 3-2 on aggregate to Valencia.

___

