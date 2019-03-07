NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been fined but avoided a ban after making an obscene gesture during a Champions League match against Juventus.
UEFA says Simeone has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,500) for improper conduct.
Atletico beat Juventus 2-0 in Madrid last month. The return game in Turin is on Tuesday.
Simeone turned to his team’s fans and made the gesture after Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored late in the first leg. The Argentine coach said the gesture showed he had the courage to make tough selection decisions. Two days later, he apologized.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
- UW QB commit Ethan Garbers set to join brother in Pac-12, and the trash talk has already begun
- Huskies need to pop the 'bubble team' talk with two key games left in regular season | Larry Stone
- Seahawks mailbag: Do players like the franchise tag? Should Seattle pursue Landon Collins or Antonio Brown?
UEFA also fined Atletico 38,000 euros ($42,750) for charges including fans throwing objects.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports