UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela on Wednesday for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, meaning he will miss the European Championship.

The Czech Republic international had hoped to play in next month’s tournament, which will see Jaroslav Silhavy’s team take on Scotland in Glasgow in their Group D opener on June 14.

But European football’s governing body dismissed an appeal by Kudela, having previously found him guilty of shouting a racial slur into Kamara’s ear during a Europa League game in March.

The ruling means Kudela is suspended for 10 games in UEFA competitions, including for club and country.

