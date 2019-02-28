NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has cut ticket prices by one-third for the Europa League final in Azerbaijan.
The cheapest tickets will be 30 euros ($34) for the game on May 29 in Baku — 15 euros ($17) less than Category 4 seats at the past two finals, played in France and Sweden, UEFA said Thursday.
The next level has been cut by 20 euros ($23), costing 50 euros ($57) for a Category 3 seat.
Top seats costing 140 euros ($160) are 10 euros ($11.40) cheaper than the 2018 final in Lyon and 2017 final in Stockholm.
UEFA will offer 37,500 seats in the 64,000-capacity Olympic Stadium for online sales from March 7. Quotas for fans of the two finalists have yet to be decided.
The Europa League final will test Baku ahead of the city’s hosting of four games at the 2020 European Championship.
