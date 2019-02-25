NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone with improper conduct for an obscene gesture after his team scored against Juventus in the Champions League.
After Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored the first goal late in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, Simeone turned to his team’s fans and made the gesture.
Simeone said the gesture showed he had courage to make tough selection decisions. Two days later, he apologized.
UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case at a later date. Simeone could be banned from a future game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies clinch share of Pac-12 regular-season title with 64-55 victory over Colorado VIEW
- In Jerry Dipoto's plan, Mariners rebuild happens sooner than later | Larry Stone
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- Three impressions from Washington's latest win: Matisse Thybulle closing in on Pac-12's all-time defensive greats WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The second leg in Italy will be played on March 12.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri also faces an improper conduct charge for his team being late on the field for kickoff.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports