TULSA, Okla. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma will miss Sunday’s game against Tulsa because of an illness.
Auriemma did not travel with the No. 3 Huskies, but hopes to return for Tuesday’s game at Wichita State. Associate head coach Chris Dailey is filling in for Auriemma.
Auriemma, in his 34th season, last missed games in the 1997 Big East Tournament because of a family emergency. He also was suspended four games in 1989. Dailey also filled in for Auriemma during those instances and went 7-0.
UConn (24-2, 12-0) is 98-0 in American Athletic Conference games since joining before the 2013-14 season.
Auriemma is a 2006 inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a nine-time national coach of the year and has led UConn to 11 national titles.
