ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.

Police say freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27. He ran from police but turned himself in on Oct. 3.

He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. The car’s owner initially told police her keys were taken without permission but later amended her statement to say she doesn’t remember giving Bouknight permission to take the car.

Bouknight’s attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. A hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 18.

