STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says the school has not ruled out eliminating some sports to close a more than $40 million gap in its athletic budget.
Benedict, speaking prior to Saturday’s men’s basketball game with Tulane, says there remains a strong belief that UConn has become a nationally renowned university in part because of its success in athletics.
But he says the athletic division must examine how it is structured. He says UConn will look at all opportunities to increase revenue and cut expenses before considering cutting a sport.
He says a new media rights contract for the American Athletic Conference could help the school “make a dent” in the budget gap.
Benedict also says he believes Friday’s announced self-imposed sanctions on the basketball program, which include a loss of a scholarship next season, are an appropriate response to NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie.