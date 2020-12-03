ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton has decided to enter the transfer portal and attempt a comeback elsewhere from a serious right leg injury two years ago, the school said Thursday.

Milton’s injury caused nerve damage and required reconstructive knee surgery. He was hurt against South Florida in November 2018 and hasn’t played since.

With sophomore Dillon Gabriel playing well for the Knights (5-3), Milton decided he needed to transfer to have a chance to start again.

Milton threw for 8,683 yards and 72 scores in three years with the Knights, and led them to a 13-0 record in 2017.

