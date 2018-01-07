LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Unbeaten UCF celebrated its self-proclaimed national championship with a parade at Disney World on the eve of the College Football Playoff final.
The Knights (13-0) finished with the only perfect season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, which during the regular season beat both Alabama and Georgia, who’ll meet in the CFP championship game Monday night in Atlanta.
UCF feels its accomplishment in winning the American Athletic Conference championship was undervalued by the CFP selection committee, which listed the Knights 12th in the panel’s final rankings.
After beating Auburn on New Year’s Day, UCF athletic director said the Knights were declaring themselves national champions and intend to hang a championship banner at the school’s stadium. In addition, the coaching staff is going to be paid bonuses for winning the self-proclaimed title.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- If the Seahawks let GM John Schneider go to Green Bay, they'd better get a haul in return | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'I am furious': Defending figure-skating medalist Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. Olympic team for Pyeongchang
- Green Bay Packers hire Brian Gutekunst as GM, so John Schneider stays put in Seattle
The celebration, also featuring UCF cheerleaders and the school’s marching band, began with Sunday’s parade down Main Street, USA at Disney World. It resumes Monday night with a pep rally and free block party in downtown Orlando.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.