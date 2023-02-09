RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin’s 16 points helped UC Riverside defeat UC Davis 72-65 on Thursday night.

Pullin also contributed five assists for the Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Wil Tattersall recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies (14-10, 7-5) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Leo DeBruhl added 12 points for UC Davis. Christian Anigwe also had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Riverside visits UC Irvine while UC Davis visits UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.