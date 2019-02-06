IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Max Hazzard scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help UC Irvine pull away and beat Cal State Fullerton 60-53 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

It is the earliest an Anteaters (20-5, 8-1 Big West Conference) squad has reached the 20-win mark. It’s the best start in coach Russell Turner’s nine seasons, and the best since the 2000-01 team opened 21-3.

Hazzard was 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Jonathan Galloway added 14 points and 11 rebounds for UC Irvine.

Khalil Ahmad scored just nine of his 22 points in the second half for CSU Fullerton (9-13, 5-3), which had its five-game win streak snapped. Ahmad finished 8-of-21 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Jackson Rowe added 10 points.

The Titans stretched their three-point halftime lead to 26-18. A 12-3 surge, capped by Collin Welp’s 3-pointer, gave the Anteaters a 30-29 lead. CSU Fullerton tied it at 30, but Eyassu Worku answered with another 3 to spark an 11-2 run and UCI led the rest of the way. Hazzard hit consecutive 3s during the stretch.