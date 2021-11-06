FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Miles Hastings passed for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Isaiah Gomez kicked four field goals and UC Davis defeated Northern Arizona 40-24 on Saturday for a third straight win.

The Aggies (8-1, 5-1), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, did not face Big Sky Conference’s fourth-ranked Montana State this season but take on conference leaders fifth-ranked Eastern Washington and No. 22 Sacramento State to close out the season.

Following a safety, Carson Crawford fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Lan Larison to cap a seven-play drive as UC Davis grabbed a 9-7 lead.

Northern Arizona regained the lead 11 plays later when RJ Martinez scored on a 12-yard carry.

By the end of the first half, however, UC Davis had taken the lead for good, 20-17, on a Gomez 24-yuard field goal, He added a pair of 31-yarders in the second half.

UC Davis pushed its lead to 37-17 by the end of the third quarter, outgaining NAU (4-5, 3-3) 494 yards to 336 in total offense.

Four Lumberjacks combined for 177 yards passing, completing 17 of 32 with Martinez throwing the lone touchdown. Martinez also gained 26 yards rushing.

