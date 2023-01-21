PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss scored 23 points as UAPB beat Southern 62-55 on Saturday night.

Doss added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (9-11, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware scored nine points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Ismael Plet shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (9-10, 5-1) were led by DeSean Woods, who recorded 12 points. Brion Whitley added 11 points for Southern. In addition, Tyrone Lyons had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. The loss broke the Jaguars’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. UAPB hosts Grambling and Southern travels to play Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.