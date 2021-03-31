ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly three years after he made a stunning college lacrosse debut, University at Albany star attackman Tehoka Nanticoke has been dismissed from the program.

The university said in a release Wednesday that the move was based on internal team issues but did not elaborate. Head coach Scott Marr declined to comment.

In a post on Twitter Nanticoke wrote “it is best for me personally and for the future of this team.”

Nanticoke was on the watch list for the Tewaaraton Award given annually to the top player in the nation. He had 19 goals and eights assists in five games this season.

The top recruit in the nation in 2017, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Nanticoke made his college debut in April 2018, scoring five goals in a 15-3 rout against perennial power Syracuse on the Orange’s home field inside the not-so-friendly confines of the Carrier Dome.

It was just the second victory for Albany in 17 games against Syracuse, the most successful program in Division I with 11 national titles. Marr called the victory “huge” for his program, and it was. The Great Danes were ranked No. 1 for six weeks and made their first and only final four that May.

A Native American from the Six Nations Reservation in Ontario, Canada, Nanticoke closes his Albany career with 109 goals and 61 assists for 170 points.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports