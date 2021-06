Key fact: Jon Rahm made a 25-foot left-to-right breaker for birdie to tie Louis Oosthuizen for the lead. Oosthuizen hit his tee shot into the canyon for a bogey that was the deciding margin.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here