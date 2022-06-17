BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the U.S. Open at The Country Club:

Leading: Collin Morikawa shot 4-under 66 and Joel Dahmen 68 to head into the weekend tied for the lead at 5-under 135.

Trailing: There’s a five-way tie for third at 4 under, headlined by defending champion Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Also there are Aaron Wise, Beau Hossler and Hayden Buckley.

Phil Watch: Phil Mickelson made a 57-foot putt for birdie on No. 6, the same hole he four-putted the day before. That was one of his few highlights in a round of 73 that sent him packing with a two-day score of 11 over.

Low LIV: Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed were the top players from the LIV Tour, each at 1 over. Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland also made the cut at 2 over.

Farewell: Mito Pereira, who took the lead into the 72nd hole at the PGA Championship last month, missed the cut (3 over) by one shot. So did Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Stewart Cink and Billy Horschel.

Card of the day: Cameron Young made three birdies, a quadruple-bogey 8 and a hole-in-one as part of an inward nine of 1-over 36. He missed the cut by one.

Shot of the day: After reaching the green following two near whiffs near a fescue-ridden greenside bunker, McIlroy saved a double bogey on the par-4 third with a 25-foot putt.

Key statistic: This is the third time Morikawa has opened a major with two rounds in the 60s. He won the other two times.

Quotable: “Thirty-six holes left in a U.S. Open is a lot longer than 36 holes at any other golf course.” —Dahmen

Saturday television (EDT): Noon-8 p.m., NBC.

