The United States swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics, with name, age, hometown and events:

WOMEN

Haley Anderson, 29, Granite Bay, California, 10-kilometer marathon

Phoebe Bacon, 18, Chevy Chase, Maryland, 200 backstroke

Erika Brown, 22, Charlotte, North Carolina, 100 freestyle

Claire Curzan, 16, Cary North Carolina, 100 butterfly

Catie DeLoof, 24, Grosse Point, Michigan, 4×100 freestyle relay

Kate Douglass, 19, Pelham, New York, 200 individual medley

Hali Flickinger, 26, Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley

Brooke Forde, 22, Louisville, Kentucky, 4×200 freestyle relay

Katie Grimes, 15, Las Vegas, 800 freestyle

Natalie Hinds, 27, Midland, Texas, 4×100 freestyle relay

Torri Huske, 18, Arlington, Virginia, 100 butterfly

Lydia Jacoby, 17, Seward, Alaska, 100 breaststroke

Lilly King, 24, Evansville, Indiana, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke

Annie Lazor, 26, Beverly Hills, Michigan, 200 breaststroke

Katie Ledecky, 24, Bethesda, Maryland, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle

Paige Madden, 22, Mobile, Alabama, 400 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle relay

Simone Manuel, 24, Sugar Land, Texas, 50 freestyle

Katie McLaughlin, 23, Dana Point, California, 4×200 freestyle relay

Allison Schmitt, 31, Canton, Michigan, 200 freestyle, 4×100 freestyle relay

Bella Sims, 16, Las Vegas, 4×200 freestyle relay

Regan Smith, 19, Lakeville, Minnesota, 100 backstroke, 200m butterfly

Olivia Smoliga, 26, Glenview, Illinois, 4×100 freestyle relay

Erica Sullivan, 20, Las Vegas, 1,500 freestyle

Ashley Twichell, 32, Fayetteville, New York, 10k marathon

Alex Walsh, 19, Nashville, Tennessee, 200 individual medley

Abbey Weitzeil, 24, Santa Clarita, California, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

Emma Weyant, 19, Sarasota, Florida, 400 individual medley

Rhyan White, 21, Herriman , Utah, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke

MEN

Michael Andrew, 22, Encinitas, California, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley

Zach Apple, 24, Trenton, Ohio, 100 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle relay

Hunter Armstrong, 20, Dover, Ohio, 100 backstroke

Bowe Becker, 23, Las Vegas, 4×100 freestyle relay

Gunnar Bentz, 25, Atlanta, 200 butterfly

Michael Brinegar, 21, Columbus, Indiana, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle

Patrick Callan, 21, Owasso, Oklahoma, 4×200 freestyle relay

Brooks Curry, 20, Dunwoody, Georgia, 4×100 freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel, 24, Green Cove Spring, Florida, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

Nic Fink, 27, Morristown, New Jersey, 200 breaststroke

Bobby Finke, 21, Clearwater, Florida, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle

Townley Haas, 24, Richmond, Virginia, 200 freestyle

Zach Harting, 23, Madison, Alabama, 200 butterfly

Chase Kalisz, 27, Bel Air, Maryland, 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley

Drew Kibler, 21, Carmel, Indiana, 4×200 freestyle relay

Jay Litherland, 25, Alpharetta, Georgia, 400 individual medley

Bryce Mefford, 22, El Dorado Hills, California, 200 backstroke

Jake Mitchell, 19, Carmel, Indiana, 400 freestyle

Ryan Murphy, 25, Jacksonville, Florida, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke

Blake Pieroni, 25, Valparaiso, Indiana, 4×100 freestyle relay

Andrew Seliskar, 24, McLean, Virginia, 4×200 freestyle relay

Tom Shields, 29, Huntington Beach, California, 100 butterfly

Kieran Smith, 21, Ridgefield, Connecticut, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Jordan Wilimovsky, 27, Malibu, California, 10k marathon

Andrew Wilson, 27, Bethesda, Maryland, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke

Women’s Head Coach: Greg Meehan

Men’s Head Coach: Dave Durden

Marathon Swimming Coach: Catherine Kase

Assistant Coaches: Peter Andrew, Jack Bauerle, Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo, Ray Looze, Teri McKeever, Anthony Nesty, Gregg Troy