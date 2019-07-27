ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Thousands of Chiefs fans chanted Tyreek Hill’s name as he pranced toward the practice field for the first full-squad workout of training camp Saturday. It’s the first time the star wide receiver has practiced with his teammates since the AFC title game.

Hill thumped his chest, signed autographs, high-stepped across one practice field and played to the fans just over a week after the NFL said he would face no punishment from a messy offseason situation.

The two-time All-Pro was suspended by the team during the NFL draft when audio surfaced of his then-fiance, Crystal Espinal, accusing him of hurting their 3-year-old son. But a criminal investigation and subsequent league inquiries failed to find enough evidence to support the claims.

When the NFL announced last week it would not suspend Hill this season, the Chiefs wasted little time in confirming he would report to camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

___

