DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored Dallas’ second shootout goal, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jason Robertson also scored in the shootout. The Stars dropped three straight 3-2 games in overtime before the All-Star break.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 33 saves. He also stopped Adam Henrique in the third and final shootout round, ending the game.

Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation for the Ducks, who had won a season-best three in a row. Mason McTavish scored in the shootout.

Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

