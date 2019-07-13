Two Eastern Washington football players were taken to the hospital after being shot in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Spokane’s central bar district.

The victims, Dehonta Hayes, 22, and Keith Moore, 21, were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel, spokesman for the Spokane Police Department.

Dave Meany, spokesman for Eastern Washington University, said the student athletes are expected to make a full recovery.

Police had not made any arrests in connection to the shooting as of Saturday evening, according to Van Tassel, but police will release information on any suspects later in the investigation.

Police did not release the circumstances around the shooting.

Hayes is 5-foot-11, 195 pound redshirt senior defensive back from Tacoma. Hayes finished with 87 tackles last season, the third most on the team. He also started all four games in the FCS Playoffs and was listed as a starter at safety on the preseason depth chart.

Moore is a 6-4, 290-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman from Bremerton. Moore played in 10 games last season, totaling 15 tackles and four sacks. He was listed as a starter at defensive line on the preseason depth chart.

Soccer

• Reign FC saw its NWSL-best eight-match unbeaten streak end with a 2-0 loss at North Carolina. The Courage outshot the Reign 23-8, including a 10-1 advantage on shots on target. The Reign heads into a bye week, and will host Chicago at Cheney Stadium on July 28 in a game dubbed the “World Cup Homecoming Match.”

Golf

• Laurent Desmarchais of Quebec defeated Josh McCollum of Upland, Calif., 3 & 2 in the final match to win the 118th Pacific Northwest Men’s Amateur Championship, held this week at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood.

Baseball

• Washington State announced pitcher A.J. Block did not sign with the Detroit Tigers and will return for his senior season. Block was drafted in the 17th round last month.

Rowing

• UW crew member Sam Halbert (Redmond) and former member Madison Molitor (Moses Lake) missed out in a spot in the men’s eight final at the World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Their team finished fifth in their repechage Saturday.