LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball exhibition games will soon be streamed on Twitch.

USA Basketball and the NBA announced the deal with the streaming platform on Tuesday. Twitch will stream all USA Basketball men’s national team exhibition games this summer in advance of the FIBA World Cup, plus will stream all women’s national team exhibitions and select 3-on-3 events.

Twitch’s streaming of USA Basketball this summer starts Friday night, when the men’s team scrimmages in Las Vegas.

The new deal is an expansion of the relationship the NBA has with Twitch, which already streams G League and NBA 2K League games. Twitch will also stream certain games at the Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando, Florida later this month, as part of a multiyear agreement with that event.