MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason.

The Twins announced Monday that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago. Polanco will begin physical therapy next week, and the Twins said he’s expected to be ready when spring training starts in four months.

Polanco played through discomfort in the ankle for most of the season and slumped down the stretch. The 2019 All-Star played in 55 of 60 games but saw his slugging percentage fall from .485 to .354. He hit .167 with just two extra-base hits in his last 15 games including the playoffs.

