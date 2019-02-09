MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed journeyman infielder Adam Rosales to a minor league contract.
The Twins announced Saturday that the 35-year-old Rosales has been invited to big league spring training.
Rosales hit .211 in 13 games for Cleveland last year. He is a career .226 hitter with 48 home runs and 179 RBIs in 11 years with Cincinnati, Oakland, Texas, San Diego, Arizona and Cleveland.
Rosales has split time at all four infield spots.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events