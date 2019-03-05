FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the season, following another procedure to repair a severe cut above the heel on his right foot.

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Tuesday that Sano saw a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he underwent an operation called a debridement that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound.

The gash Sano suffered Jan. 26 when he slipped in the Dominican Republic during his team’s winter league championship celebration was not healing as expected, so the Twins sought a more aggressive treatment.

Falvey said Sano could resume baseball activity in about three weeks, with the goal of starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-April and joining the Twins in May.

