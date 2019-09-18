MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Held without a hit until the sixth inning, the Minnesota Twins managed only three in 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox that shrunk their AL Central lead Wednesday night.

Minnesota is four games ahead of Cleveland after the Indians beat Detroit 2-1 in 10 innings. The surprising Twins still have a magic number of seven to clinch their first division title since 2010.

Zack Collins homered and Yoán Moncada doubled twice for the White Sox. A trio of Chicago pitchers combined to take a no-hitter into the sixth.

Eddie Rosario had an RBI single for Minnesota. Jake Odorizzi (14-7) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings but lost for the second time in nine starts. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits.

Jace Fry (3-4) pitched 1 2/3 innings to get the win for Chicago, which had lost four straight and 16 of 21. Alex Colomé earned his 28th save in 30 chances with a perfect ninth.

One night after using six relievers in a 12-inning loss, the White Sox turned to seven after Ivan Nova started on what would normally be his bullpen day. Dylan Covey was scratched Tuesday because of shoulder soreness and could be done for the year.

Nova issued two walks and threw a wild pitch in one inning. Fry and Carson Fulmer then combined for four hitless innings before Josh Osich gave up Minnesota’s first hit to Jorge Polanco in the sixth.

Polanco scored on Rosario’s single to make it 2-1, but LaMonte Wade Jr. grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Rosario was thrown out at third by center fielder Adam Engel trying to stretch a double with two outs in the eighth, a play upheld by video review.

Moncada’s second double of the night — and career high-tying 32nd of the season — put Chicago up 2-0 in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez had an RBI single in the second, and Collins homered in the ninth.

Moncada is batting .462 in his past 16 games, with hits in 14 of them — including 11 multihit efforts. He has a home run, nine doubles and nine RBIs in that span.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler missed his fourth straight game with left shoulder soreness. “The more we can stay away from him in the near term probably the better, but that doesn’t mean he’s still completely out of the order,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Start a weekend series Friday in Detroit with Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.18 ERA) taking the ball. The right-hander has won two of three September starts.

Twins: Open their final regular-season home series Thursday, with RHP Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.76) scheduled to start against Kansas City LHP Mike Montgomery (3-9, 4.70).

