MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after the minimum 10-day stay and will play through a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.

Cruz ruptured the tendon on Aug. 8, and the Twins feared he would miss significant time. But the team later learned he could play with the injury, and he has told the team he is pain-free.

“We haven’t really had a hint of a discussion related to discomfort, related to anything associated with his wrist,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s seemingly in great shape. He’s ready to play. He’s been adamant about that.”

The 39-year-old Cruz is hitting .294 with 32 homers and 76 RBIs for AL Central-leading Minnesota.

The Twins optioned right-handed reliever Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Cruz on the roster.

