BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 33 points as Bowling Green got past Buffalo 86-78 on Sunday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Kaden Metheny had 11 points for Bowling Green (4-1). Trey Diggs added 10 points and Daeqwon Plowden had eight points and 10 rebounds. Turner made all 15 of his free throw attempts.

Jayvon Graves had 23 points for the Bulls (1-2). Ronaldo Segu scored a career-high 22 points and Jeenathan Williams had 19 points.

